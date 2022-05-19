ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, TX

Park outside: Ford recalls SUVs because engines can catch fire

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company said fires can happen even while the engines are off. It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s air bag may not inflate in a crash.

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks. And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Man wanted in McAllen for assault, impeding airway

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man wanted for assault. Ricardo Pichardo, 31, is wanted for assault (class A misdemeanor) and assault, impeding airway (third degree felony,) according to a release from McAllen PD. At 8:29 p.m. on May 17, a woman reported to police that a man had assaulted her. […]
MCALLEN, TX
Victim identified in fatal auto-pedestrian accident

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have identified the victim of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on Friday night. The woman was identified as 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas from Brownsville, according to a press release. At 9:30 p.m. on May 20, police responded to the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. in reference to an […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Multiple convicted in Mexican cartel scheme

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three individuals have admitted to their roles in a Cartel del Noreste (CDN) conspiracy. Luis Ramos, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit international money laundering on Thursday. Co-conspirators Manuel Perez-Ortiz, 40, and Arturo Mata Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to their roles in the same conspiracy on April 28, according to a […]
LAREDO, TX
One dead after one-vehicle crash, DPS investigating

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is dead after a one-vehicle crash near Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 2:52 p.m. on Saturday at FM 1421, according to a release by DPS. An investigation revealed that a blue 2014 Toyota Camry was travelling north when the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Woman indicted for smuggling $114,000 as a passenger in taxi

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman from California was indicted for attempting to smuggle $114,000 in cash into Mexico as a passenger in a taxi. Rosa Maria Zuniga-Sagrero, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The release stated that Zuniga-Sagrero attempted to pass through a Border Patrol […]
MCALLEN, TX
