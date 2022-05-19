Newsstand: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh serves as keynote speaker at autism awareness event

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan baseball vs. Rutgers

Where: Ann Arbor, Mich.

When: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh was the keynote speaker at the Xavier DeGroat Autism Awareness function at the U-M Union Wednesday night. His father, Jack, a former Michigan assistant, also spoke.

DeGroat, an autistic man, started his foundation to create and promote opportunities for people with autism through advocacy, education, economic opportunities, and humanitarian efforts.

“I started the foundation because I want to help others with similar challenges I faced being told what I can and cannot do,” he told TheWolverine.com. “But more importantly, to make sure families and children with autism can have enjoyment and feel connected to society rather than being separated because of their differences.”

His mission hit home for the Harbaugh family, Jack Harbaugh told TheWolverine.com. Assistant coach Jay Harbaugh’s son, Jacob — Jim’s grandson and Jack’s grandson — was diagnosed with autism about six months ago. The Harbaughs had already committed to the cause two years earlier before the pandemic canceled DeGroat’s first attempt at the event, but now it’s even closer to their hearts.

“After we met Xavier and then had a chance to experience this, our passion grew, and this became now for us one of our main goals,” Jack Harbaugh said. “To bring recognition to autism and the things that can be done to make it better for people with autism.”

The Michigan football staff continues to hit the recruiting trail hard. Co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale was out to see a top target Wednesday …

CBS Sports released its annual ranking of the top 25 Power Five head coaches, with Michigan’s Harbaugh checking in ninth overall and second among Big Ten coaches.

Quote Of The Day

Harbaugh spent his first few years at Michigan ranked in the top 10, and detractors constantly told us he was overrated because he hadn’t accomplished anything in Ann Arbor, including a winless record against Ohio State. Last season, he beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff. That isn’t likely to stop people from saying he doesn’t deserve to be ranked this high because of what happened against Georgia, but Harbaugh’s always been a polarizing figure. He’s also one of the best coaches in the country, and while some may downplay his accomplishments, most would kill for the success he’s had with the Wolverines. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Headlines Of The Day

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan staff sees key targets on the recruiting trail

• Marshall Levenson, The Wolverine: Top 100 LB Jaiden Ausberry explains Michigan’s pitch, excitement for official visit

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Insider notes on On300 Michigan DB target Jyaire Hill

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Former Michigan wing Franz Wagner named to NBA All-Rookie first team

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan football’s 2022 games by difficulty: No. 12, UConn