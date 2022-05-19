ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Water Main Break Closes Huntingburg Road

witzamfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntingburg – The City of Huntingburg announced a road closure Thursday morning. Due...

www.witzamfm.com

witzamfm.com

City of Jasper Issues Memorial Day Closure Notice

Jasper - The City made a closure announcement for Memorial Day. The Jasper City Hall, Street Department and all Utilities Administration offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 for Memorial Day. The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: State Road 56 back open after crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms that State Road 56 was closed in spots late Saturday night due to a crash. 14 News received multiple reports of road closures in the area. Dispatch says those roads are now open. We will update this story once more information...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

N. St. Joseph Ave. back open after semi wreck

Hundreds of motorcycle riders stopping in Gibson Co. Tuesday. Tell City Police Department finishes up 5-week youth program. Tell City Police Department finishes up 5-week youth program. Truck hits business on west side of Evansville. Updated: 10 hours ago. Truck hits business on west side of Evansville. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Flooded flower garden leaves Newburgh homeowner feeling washed out

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One Newburgh man recently woke up to an unpleasant surprise — his flower garden, completely destroyed. Paul Loehr lives along Libbert Road in Warrick County. He says he was awakened early Saturday morning by the Chandler Water Department showing him the damage. Loehr was told it happened between 2 and 4 […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway Monday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us a truck flipped over on the Lloyd Expressway Monday morning. They say that happened in the 4700 block of West Lloyd Expressway. Our crew on scene tells us two vehicles were involved. We’ll keep you updated as we continue to learn more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Truck hits business on west side of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A truck ran into a building on the west side of Evansville early Tuesday morning. It happened at a business right on the Lloyd Expressway just west of Wabash Avenue. Officials say a window was busted out and bricks knocked out of the building. We’re told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for May 16 to May 20

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 16 to May 20. Rose-Hulman Beanie’s Coffee, 5500 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed ice in hand wash sink. Camp Navigate-First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar Ave. - (0 Critical,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Knox County family without a home after Thursday night's tornado

Decker, Indiana is a small town just north of Evansville. It's just one area hit by Thursday night's severe storms. The tornado, which we now know was an EF2, ripped its way through town causing major winds resulting in debris damage, even causing several trees to topple onto homes. One...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Storms leave many CenterPoint customers without power

UPDATE (4:40 P.M.): CenterPoint Energy says their crews are working quickly and safety to restore service. They say power has been restored for several hundred customers, bringing the number of customers without power down to around 1,090. “Restoration time will vary as crews make visual inspections to assess the extent of storm damages and needed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to fire at Vanderburgh Co. home over weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gas meter caught fire on the side of a Vanderburgh County home over the weekend. German Township fire officials say it happened just before 2 Saturday afternoon on Bromm Road. Officials posted about it on their Facebook page, saying crews found the gas meter on...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

On Track: I-69 Project Update

Local Sources - Last week, the Southport 6th Grade Academy in Perry Township hosted its first in-person career day since the COVID-19 pandemic. The I-69 Finish Line project team presented to approximately 150 students who are active in the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program. The Academy’s...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Severe weather causes heavy damage in south central Indiana counties

A slew of severe weather, including high winds and heavy rain, caused extensive damage Saturday afternoon in several south central Indiana counties. Counties that saw storm damage included Shelby, Johnson and Bartholomew. At the connecting border of these three counties is the city of Edinburgh, which experienced heavy damage. Multiple people in the city reported […]
EDINBURGH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Robinson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Robinson man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Illinois Monday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Illinois Route 1 and 1650 North. Investigating troopers report that James R. Love, 76, of Robinson, Illinois was pronounced deceased […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
witzamfm.com

Gibson County Highway Portions to Shut Down Tuesday

Gibson Co. – Tuesday afternoon, May 24, Indiana State Police will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while several hundred motorcyclists stop at Love’s Truck Stop located at US 41 and Warrenton Road. The motorcyclists are traveling from...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Ben Shoulders Remarks Concerning The Status Of Several Vanderburgh County Projects

Commissioner Shoulders Rotary Club Remarks Concerning The Status Of Several Vanderburgh County Projects. First, I also wanted to again thank everyone for being with us here today and wanted to thank my mother, father, and beautiful wife Shannon for being here. So, there are several county-related facilities, venues, and events that relate to leisure and entertainment. I’ll start with the Vanderburgh County Old Courthouse. We recently had an adjustment in sales and stay highly occupied with 20 tenants leasing 21 current suites – eight suites are occupied by county departments (County Engineer, Veterans Services, and DADS). From an event standpoint, a lot going on at the Old Courthouse! This month alone we have 4 weddings, 1 baby shower, A US Army Changing of the Guard Ceremony and at the end of this month we start our annual Lunch on the Lawn – which is Fri, May 27th and is every month during the summer. It’s a great outside event – so please come by and grab some lunch at one of the food trucks. Overall, we have a strong team focusing on increasing revenue streams, bookings for leisure/social events and fundraisers to ensure the longevity of the historic venue. As a member of the Old Courthouse Foundation board, I’m passionate about the success of this venue and proud to say it was recently featured in the May Issue of the Indiana Landmarks Magazine – Indiana Preservation edition for the Old Courthouse’s Bell Tower campaign. So we are very proud of that!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Benefit Night For Injured Deputy

Last month Spencer County deputy Ron Harper Jr. was seriously injured in a head on collision on State Road 66 near Tell City. Since then the medical expenses have added up for his family. Wednesday, Wendy’s restaurant in Rockport and Dale are having a benefit between 5:00 pm and 10:00...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Weekend Stabbing On Evansville’s East Side

A daughter called 9-1-1 early Saturday morning to report that her father had been stabbed, and then went to the Vann Park apartments. Officers found the man with a cut on his arm and saw to it that he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators found a knife...
EVANSVILLE, IN

