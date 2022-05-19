Author Correction: Large size in aquatic tetrapods compensates for high drag caused by extreme body proportions
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03322-y, published online 28 April 2022. The wrong Supplementary DataÂ 1 was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct version. The html version of this article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. School of Earth Sciences, University of...www.nature.com
