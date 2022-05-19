Blizzard conditions perfect for DQ Dash 5K with 320 runners
By Dave Frederick
Cape Gazette
5 days ago
It was a postcard-perfect Sunday morning in Lewes May 15 for a 5K run chased by a Dairy Queen Blizzard. The event attracted 320 runners and walkers for a race to raise money for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks. The race left the Queen of Soft Ice...
This past weekend’s stiflingly hot and humid weather included hazy mornings, especially over local waterways. Paul Chaney captured the Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse peeking through the fog at Cape Henlopen State Park.
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Chesapeake & Maine as a participant for 2022. Chesapeake & Maine offers an off-centered take on coastal dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and Dogfish beers. Seafood sourced exclusively from the Chesapeake or Maine regions. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to...
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Just in Thyme as a participant for 2022. Just in Thyme features fresh Seafood, handcut steaks, unique pastas, and cajun and creole specialties. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey...
If this past weekend’s weather is any indication, summer temperatures have finally arrived in the Cape Region. A hot and humid weekend means locals and visitors flock to the beach. In this image taken in the 1960s, the sand-covered main parking lot at Cape Henlopen State Park has plenty of spaces left for beachgoers. Cape Henlopen State Park was established in 1964 after the U.S. Department of Defense declared 543 acres as surplus property. The park now contains nearly 5,200 acres. Fort Miles operated until 1992, including facilities like the large communications array in the top right of the image.
The following letter was sent to Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. Firstly, congratulations on your new position. Our community is fortunate to have elected someone who has experience and will transition smoothly as a result. The purpose of this letter is...
Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar site this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired a new lifeguard captain, and the city will now be able to employ lifeguards after members of the community reached out to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend to help. Leading the charge was North Shores Capt. Kent Buckson, the former longtime Rehoboth Beach Patrol captain, whose passion for water safety fueled his need to assist Lewes in finding guards for its beaches.
112 Loganberry Lane, Rehoboth Beach, DE. 5 BR, 3 BA home in well-established community of Breezewood. Small porch in the front, 2 large decks in the back . Has large front yard and back yard lined with mature trees.Living room, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and sun room on main floor. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and loft area with access to top deck. HOA fee covers snow removal, road maintenance, street lights, common ground maintenance, small playground and fencing along Old Landing Rd. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and approximately 3 miles to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches. $495,000.
The first SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored event of 2022, held on Thursday, May 19th at the beautiful Heritage Shores Sugar Beet Market in Bridgeville, Delaware, was a great success. Located at 1 Heritage Shores Circle in Bridgeville, Heritage Shores is a 55+ Active Lifestyle Community. By day, Sugar Beet hosts the Golf Shop of the 18 Hole Championship Golf Course located adjacent to the venue. As the sun sets on the golf course, Sugar Beet transforms into an event venue in the evenings providing a relaxed and rustic setting for any type of special event.
Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
Tracey Dianne Walls, 54, of Georgetown passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Tracey was a devoted mother to Jordan, daughter to Roger and Bonnie Perry, and bonus mom to Ashlyn Freeman and Travis Paugh. Tracey worked in the home health care business, the plumbing industry, the banking industry, and for...
Well cared for and maintained ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm. From the moment you walk in, you will get that WOW feeling from all the light shining through. The new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home makes clean up a breeze. No carpet! Oversized primary bedroom allows room for a separate small work from home station or workout area. The bright guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the opposite side of the home for privacy. Don’t forget to see the custom mural in the guest bedroom! I told you that you would be wowed! Outside is a large, inviting screened porch where you can host summer parties or dream away on the corner hammock. There is an outside deck for grilling and sunning. Bonus outdoor shower made with composite material helps keep this home low maintenance. Drip system set up along the mulch beds. 2 private vegetable gardens! Driveway was recently resealed. Community pool for the days you want to say close to home. 4 very short miles to the Five Points intersection and Route One. Seller is able to move quickly allowing you the ability to get in and enjoy the summer season near the Delaware beaches.
Harper G. Jarvis “Harp,” 28, of Dagsboro passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Harper was born June 30, 1993, in Lewes, son of Harry G. Jarvis and Tina M. (Smith) Jarvis. If anyone wanted to know any sports statistics (or if you...
Quarterfinal Saturday was all about semifinal Tuesday at Champions Stadium, as Cape easily dispatched the Charter Force 19-4 to earn a matchup with Tower Hill at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, at Delaware State University. Sussex Academy, a 15-5 winner over Wilmington Friends, will face Tatnall in the 7 p.m....
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer different jewelry-making classes each Monday in June. Students will learn how to make a piece of jewelry from start to finish and wear their own creation out the door. Each three-hour class is designed for fun, success and safety. Mantra Cuff Bracelet Class is set...
Lewes Pack 1 Cub Scout Lions recently pitched in to help prepare the Lewes in Bloom Children’s Learning Garden for the season. They planted potatoes, sweet peppers, rosemary and lots of flowers that attract butterflies. Special thanks go to Nancy Phillips for helping Cub Scouts leader Holly Snyder organize...
Dinner & a Concert featuring Cruz Contreras, the founder of the hard-touring, award-winning band The Black Lillies, is putting that passion on pause to answer another: that of a solo artist. Contreras, a country/rock-leaning Americana artist who spent the past decade performing in venues large and small across the country,...
Edith Mae (Morgan) Willey Nobles, 83, was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Milton, to Marshall D. Morgan and Cynthia M. (Moore) Morgan. The family moved to Redden in 1941, where they remained. Edith went to Georgetown schools. She worked at Rintz Five and Dime Store in Georgetown, was manager for Bodies Dairy Markets in Georgetown, Dagsboro, Selbyville and Milton, was a cafeteria worker at Sussex Tech High School, and was a seamstress in many of the sewing factories in the area. She was a military wife to her second husband Louis Nobles, and she managed several A&W hotdog restaurants throughout the region. Edith was a member of the Blades Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Photographer Geri Dibiase will bring her art to CAMP Rehoboth for a one-woman exhibition, As I See It…from Kodachrome to iPhone, on display from Saturday, June 4 to Saturday, July 2. A reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 5. After a successful 15 years...
Grain On The Rocks at the Lewes ferry terminal recently announced a five-show lineup for the Rocking the Docks summer concert series, with shows set for 6 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, starting July 14. The popular six-person squares will continue up front, with single-ticket general admission seating filling the remainder...
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Big Oyster Brewery as a participant for 2022. Big Oyster Brewery is a taproom with a menu featuring seafood, wings, salads, sandwiches, and more. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth...
