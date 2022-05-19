ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pagosa Springs, CO

PLUMTAW FIRE: May 18

By Bill Hudson
pagosadailypost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOTO ABOVE: Early morning smoke above Fourmile Road, May 18, 2022. Read the our initial Plumtaw Fire story, beginning on May 17, here. Sitting on the porch after a pleasant lunch, I noticed the wind starting to pick up. Not something that would normally concern me. But I was...

pagosadailypost.com

westernslopenow.com

Simms Fire burns over 300 acres southwest of Montrose

Montrose, Colo (KREX) — Residents near Government Springs Road and Wildcat Canyon were on high alert Thursday afternoon after a wildland fire started burning in the area. Deana Harms, with the Bureau of Land Management, says, “the fire was reported yesterday, Thursday, May 19th at approximately 3:45 pm, and fire resources were dispatched immediately out there, and they ordered additional resources and engines, little bit of heavy equipment and air resources.”
MONTROSE, CO
9NEWS

Man drowns in Delta's Confluence Lake

DELTA, Colo. — The body of a man who is believed to have drowned at Confluence Lake in Delta was recovered Sunday afternoon. The Delta Police Department (DPD) said the body has been identified as Deonta Pittman, 31, from Delta. DPD said it was first dispatched to Confluence Lake...
DELTA, CO
CBS Denver

3 Structures Destroyed In Simms Fire Burning Near Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three structures have burned in the Simms Fire that is burning near Montrose. The fire has burned a little more than 371 acres 15 miles southwest of Montrose since it started on Thursday afternoon. (credit: US Forest Service) The fire showed no significant growth overnight and was being aggressively suppressed on Friday. Air tankers and helicopters were used Thursday to make water drops on the fire. Evacuations for those living between Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wild Cat Canyon remain in effect. (credit: US Forest Service) Three structures have burned and 10 others are threatened. The cause is under investigation.
MONTROSE, CO
KRQE News 13

Durango seeks opinions on downtown updates

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sunday is the last day to give feedback on the city of Durango’s downtown next step project. The program aims to decide the future of downtown between 5th and 14th streets. The city has provided four design options that include more space for pedestrians, maximizing business space, and making downtown generally more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Paradox Valley, Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 294 BELOW 9000 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET AS WELL AS UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 490 AND 491 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 490, AND 491 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
deseret.com

Wildfire updates: Fire leads to evacuation order in this Colorado community

Evacuations were ordered in Montrose, Colorado, due to a wildfire burning south of the Western Colorado community, and the nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in New Mexico. Wildfires in Colorado. The Simms fire (370 acres burned, Montrose County, no containment status, cause undetermined) is one of five incidents...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Family of critically wounded Saguache County woman furious attacker is out of jail

A Saguache County woman was out of jail on $25,000 bond just hours after she stabbed her ex-boyfriend's new love in the neck with her car keys, nearly killing her. Shianne Silvia bonded out of Saguache County Detention Center on Wednesday. Tessa Shellenberger told The Denver Gazette that her sister, Alyssa Castanuela, 28, was backing out of the driveway to take her children to school when Silvia attacked her through...
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

Montrose Most Wanted: Strangulation, Kidnapping, Assault

Here is a look at this week's most wanted individuals in Montrose. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is looking for three individuals facing various criminal charges who failed to show up for their respective court appearances. Authorities are hoping the public can help locate these individuals. Montrose Most Wanted: Strangulation,...
MONTROSE, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Pair suffer gunshot wounds Thursday

ALAMOSA– A local man and woman both sustained gunshot wounds in an incident around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the ACSO and officers from the Alamosa Police Department were dispatched to the 6800 block of Femmer Lane east of Alamosa at 9:07 p.m. after a report of a shooting. While en route, deputies were advised of two gunshot victims.
ALAMOSA, CO
Daily Record

Firefighters battling two wildfires in Colorado

Firefighters on Saturday battled two wildfires in Colorado, the High Park fire in Teller County and the Ute Pass fire near Durango. The distant fires started Friday, and both involved evacuations. Firefighters in Colorado Springs on Saturday put out a grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. High Park fire.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
kydncountry.com

Alamosa Police Seize Firearms, Suspected Meth and Heroin in Drug Raid

Alamosa, CO – On Friday May 20, 2022, Detectives from the Alamosa Police Department obtained a search warrant for 1703 Sunset Drive in regards to illegal drug activities. While executing the search warrant, several individuals were contacted inside the residence. Bryan Gallardo, 35 year old Alamosa resident, was taken into custody for an active drug warrant out of Alamosa County. Donald Atencio Jr., 34 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, and special offender weapon violation. Debbie Gurule, 28 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, special offender weapon violation, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing government operations. Ryan Trujillo, 36 year old Alamosa resident, was released with a summons for resisting/obstructing.
ALAMOSA, CO
theindyonline.com

Gerald Shorty: Indigenizing Psychology

The Counseling Center added a new staff member, Gerald Shorty, assistant director of diversity and Outreach Initiatives, this semester. Born in Shiprock, Shorty attended Nenahnezad boarding school in his childhood, he said. It was an adjustment coming from that academic setting to Shiprock High School, and later, college. Shorty focused...
SHIPROCK, NM
pagosadailypost.com

Charter School Students Reflect on COVID Era with Inaugural Art Show

Jazz music and six-foot pieces of artwork filled the lobby at Pagosa Peak Open School, as young artists and school community members mingled and snacked on fruit and cheese. Friday marked the end of a semester-long K-8 project with Creatives Advisor, Rain March:. The inaugural PPOS Art Show. Students spent...
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO

