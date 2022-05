(NEWTON, NJ) -- One of the most ground-breaking, original, and fearless figures of popular music was undoubtedly the legendary Frank Zappa. And paying tribute to his late icon is The Zappa Band – a group largely comprised of former members of Frank’s bands. And for the first time ever, the group (who had previously opened a string of shows for prog greats King Crimson) will be headlining their own tour for much of June – including dates at Sony Hall in New York City on June 16th and The Newton Theatre in Newton, NJ on June 18th.

