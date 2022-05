SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Money.com has named Slippery Rock University to its 2022 Best Colleges list, ranking the top colleges and universities for students' investments. Money scored more than 600 institutions based on quality, affordability and outcomes, to come up with its rankings. Using data such as net price of a degree, loan repayment rates, median earnings, and four other "value added" calculations, Money measured a school's actual performance against its predicted performance.

