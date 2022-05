DOVER-FOXCROFT — Multiple businesses in Dover-Foxcroft have closed or announced changes in ownership in the past month. Last week downtown restaurant Charlie’s announced it was closing. On the same day, the owners of convenience store Fox Brook Variety, located less than a mile away, announced they had sold the business after 30 years in the family and will close at the end of June.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO