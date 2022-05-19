ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont State Board of Governors Votes to Terminate University President Martin's Contract by July 28

connect-bridgeport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fairmont State University Board of Governors met Wednesday afternoon to discuss matters relating to University President Mirta M. Martin’s contract. After exiting executive session, the Board voted to end Martin’s contract effective July 18, 2022. All presidential powers and responsibilities were transferred to current Provost and Vice President of Academic...

connect-bridgeport.com

connect-bridgeport.com

Council Goes to Bat for State's Veterans; BMS Eighth Graders Discuss Water Fill Station Project for City

Bridgeport City Council made it clear at Monday’s regular meeting that it will do everything it can to stand with current and former members of the Armed Services. Council passed a resolution that the governing body will support West Virginia’s veterans and oppose any plan or recommendation that would cause the loss of access to VA facilities or the Healthcare services they provide.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Elkins City Council member resigns

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins City Council member has resigned, officials say. Charles Friddle, III, Second Ward, has resigned from his position. The Council will be meeting Wednesday afternoon to identify and appoint a Second Ward resident to fill his seat until the 2023 election, according to a city release.
ELKINS, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces two new WV GameChanger schools

WHEELING & BLACKSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today joined local and state education leaders, along with several other officials, for a pair of events announcing Wheeling Park High School and Clay-Battelle Middle/High School as the latest additions to the student-powered WV GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Education Program.
WHEELING, WV
wchstv.com

Six years later: Nicholas County school restoration plans closer to reality

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Restoration plans continue after three schools were destroyed by floods in Nicholas County six years ago. Monday's vote by the Nicholas Board of Education brought some kids one step closer to learning inside a school instead of a trailer. Members approved floorplans to replace Richwood schools damaged in the 2016 flood, and it creates a large complex at Cherry River Elementary that also includes Richwood Middle School and Richwood High School.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Lawmakers hear needs of child care expansion in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State health officials are looking at private-public partnerships to help expand child care services across West Virginia. During interim committee meetings in Morgantown Monday, state lawmakers heard about efforts to work with businesses like Nucor Steel as the company prepares to build a multi-billion dollar facility in Mason County and employ up to 800 people.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Legislators Discuss Cannabis In The Workplace

Legislators heard a presentation on cannabis and the workplace during Tuesdays’ interim meetings in Morgantown. West Virginia law protects employees from being fired for using medical cannabis products, but employers can still prohibit employees from being under the influence at work. The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU tells lawmakers its deferred maintenance story

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Legislators trod down into the bowels of WVU’s Engineering Sciences Building Sunday afternoon to see an example of the $664 million worth of deferred maintenance WVU needs across its campuses. Ted Svehlik associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services led the brief tour for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

New state record common carp caught in Summersville Lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia lakes and streams continue to produce both trophy-sized game fish and record catches. On Saturday, May 7, Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, PA, caught and released a new state record common carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in Nicholas County.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Lawmakers hear of ‘silent crisis’ impacting EMS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State lawmakers heard details of current challenges faced by some EMS organizations during the first interim meeting in Morgantown Sunday. There’s an invisible crisis, Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone said. “They work so hard and put forth so much effort to make sure every emergency is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Waterfront Wednesdays to begin at Wheeling's Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. — The stage at Heritage Port in Wheeling may be empty now, but it won’t be that way for long. A free concert will be featured every week of the summer, with the return of Waterfront Wednesdays. “Waterfront Wednesdays is something the city of Wheeling has...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. The Mobile Food Pantry will make visits to several West Virginia counties over the next week, and will operate from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The upcoming week’s schedule for...
CHARITIES
Metro News

Parkersburg contracts firm to cleanup homeless encampments

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said he’s increasingly frustrated with the problems associated with an expanding homeless population in his city. According to Joyce, homeless encampments in the city are creating a major problem with litter and leaving large amounts of garbage on public and private property which needs to be removed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school held their graduation Saturday. All seats were filled with excited seniors ready to move on to the next chapter of their lives. But one seat in the crowd didn’t have a student but a rose instead. That rose was placed in the...
PARKERSBURG, WV

