For many, this business is much a part of Bridgeport's history as Michael Benedum. The old Stock Yard building is shown here along Route 50 West, which is one of the signs that can be made out when the photo is fully shown. There is also an advertisement for Roth's Motel that can be seen, but the other two signs - one of which is likely advertising the business - can not be made out. If you know what they say, please add them in the comment section below. The building was demolished in 1983.

