Beebe CEO David Tam honored by Delaware Business Times
Cape Gazette
5 days ago
Dr. David A. Tam, Beebe Healthcare president and CEO, has been named Delaware Business Times CEO of the Year in the Large Nonprofit category. Tam will be honored at a charity golf outing, dinner and awards presentation Thursday, July 14, at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark. “On behalf of...
The first SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored event of 2022, held on Thursday, May 19th at the beautiful Heritage Shores Sugar Beet Market in Bridgeville, Delaware, was a great success. Located at 1 Heritage Shores Circle in Bridgeville, Heritage Shores is a 55+ Active Lifestyle Community. By day, Sugar Beet hosts the Golf Shop of the 18 Hole Championship Golf Course located adjacent to the venue. As the sun sets on the golf course, Sugar Beet transforms into an event venue in the evenings providing a relaxed and rustic setting for any type of special event.
Gov. John Carney, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Nikko Brady and state legislators recently honored four Delaware farm families for their commitment to keeping farmland within the family for 100 years. “There is no better way to kick off Delaware Grown Week than to highlight the history of Delaware agriculture...
I want to add my voice to the many others who have recognized Chris Bason's significant achievements during his tenure as executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Under Chris’ leadership, CIB has become a crucial partner in the Clean Water Campaign as it seeks to implement critical legislative measures for appropriate environmental controls to address our chronically polluted inland waterways. Through CIB’s implementation of environmental education programs, Sussex residents now have an enhanced awareness of the critical importance healthy waterways and balanced natural resources have on the health and well-being of flora, fauna and we human inhabitants who have chosen to live here.
The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare recently announced the following recipients of Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing Scholarships: Marty Deery, Drew Morris and John Morris, all of Lewes; Marissa Pommerenk of Harbeson; and Madison Tuttle of Rehoboth Beach. Deery, Drew Morris and John Morris, senior...
Gov. John Carney issued an executive order May 22 calling on members of the Delaware National Guard to serve on state duty status at the Stockley Center in Georgetown. The Stockley Center medical facility is facing staff shortages due to a recent increase in COVID-19 community levels and industry-wide staffing shortages.
Cape Henlopen Senior Center held its 13th annual wellness and information health fair during a May 12 open house from 9 a.m. to noon at its Christian Street location in Rehoboth Beach. Beebe Healthcare offered several screenings and tests, including blood pressure, cholesterol, bone density, body mass index and glucose....
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission did not take action on an amended rental program ordinance during its May 12 meeting. Instead, the commission voted to leave the record open to get more input on the program from county staff regarding the size of parcels within designated growth areas where the ordinance would be in effect.
Well cared for and maintained ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm. From the moment you walk in, you will get that WOW feeling from all the light shining through. The new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home makes clean up a breeze. No carpet! Oversized primary bedroom allows room for a separate small work from home station or workout area. The bright guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the opposite side of the home for privacy. Don’t forget to see the custom mural in the guest bedroom! I told you that you would be wowed! Outside is a large, inviting screened porch where you can host summer parties or dream away on the corner hammock. There is an outside deck for grilling and sunning. Bonus outdoor shower made with composite material helps keep this home low maintenance. Drip system set up along the mulch beds. 2 private vegetable gardens! Driveway was recently resealed. Community pool for the days you want to say close to home. 4 very short miles to the Five Points intersection and Route One. Seller is able to move quickly allowing you the ability to get in and enjoy the summer season near the Delaware beaches.
U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, all D-Del., recently announced that Sussex County’s CHEER Inc. will receive $282,378 in federal funding from AmeriCorps. The award will support 1,000 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in Sussex County as they help local communities recover from the COVID-19...
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will have to review the record on the Coral Lakes subdivision and render another decision. With a 3-2 vote following an appeal hearing at its May 24 meeting, council remanded the application back to the commission with a deadline of Aug. 31. Another public hearing will not be scheduled and the commission will have to reconsider material already in the public record.
Sussex County Council has approved an updated 2021 International Building Code, but without a requirement for residential sprinklers. Council President Mike Vincent, a lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, said residential sprinklers are still on the table. “There is a lot of information we need to gather about cost,” he said. “There are a lot of questions out there, and we can amend the ordinance at any point. We need to get facts and not opinions. This is not a dead issue.”
John C. Flynn "Jack," 91, of Lewes, and formerly of Havertown, Pa., passed away at home with his loved ones by his side Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born July 28, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Martin and Mary Flynn. Mr. Flynn was a proud veteran,...
As a regional healthcare leader, Bayhealth continues to expand on its capabilities in providing the highest level of cancer care for central and southern Delawareans. The Bayhealth Cancer Center Kent Campus recently earned accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons. Bayhealth is among fewer than 50 programs in the United States and the first in Delaware to be accredited for rectal cancer care.
Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
Former reporter Allison Levine is on a mission to save local journalism. In a time when newsrooms across the country are cutting staff or completely shutting down, Levine is working to find solutions to reinvigorate local news and information. “It’s a pretty tough situation right now,” said Levine during a...
SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $10,000 to the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which operates the Freeman Arts Pavilion, previously the Freeman Stage, in Selbyville. “The Freeman Arts Pavilion is in an exciting growth phase that will bring more live performances to Sussex County,” said Scott...
Facing a June 1 expiration date of COVID-related policies for outdoor dining rules on private property, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously in favor of extending those policies through Nov. 1. During a May 20 meeting, Mayor Stan Mills began the discussion by laying out the options before commissioners – do...
Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Bayhealth’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus is the only hospital in Delaware to earn this honor. “We are...
19743 Norwood Street. Rehoboth Beach. Buildable lot in West Rehoboth. Has public hook-up to water, well, and sewer. Located in a fast developing area. $525,000. Call Crowley Agent, Betsey Parrett, 302-462-5627.
