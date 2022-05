LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging residents to maximize the health benefits of swimming while practicing safe and healthy habits. Each of us has a role in preventing illnesses and injuries when we swim, play and relax in the water — during the summer and year-round. As part of these efforts, MDHHS is recognizing May 23-29 as Healthy and Safe Swimming Week.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO