UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – “The Fox,” described as a “fun, playful folk song that tells the story of a father fox going to the farmer’s den to grab a goose for the family dinner,” was the opening number Wednesday (May 18, 2022) as members of the Pottsgrove Middle School Show and Concert Choirs performed their traditional spring choral concert in the school auditorium on North Hanover Street.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO