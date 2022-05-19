ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Fluorescence in situ hybridization detection of chromosome 7 and/or 17 polysomy as a prognostic marker for cholangiocarcinoma

By Raksawan Deenonpoe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCholangiocarcinoma (CCA) is highly endemic in the Northeast Thailand. Recently, chromosome aberrations provided new insights into pathogenesis of CCA. Therefore, chromosome aberration might be used as a prognostic factor and therapeutic planning of this cancer. This aim of this study is to examine the correlation between an increase of chromosome 7...

