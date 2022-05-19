ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Blockchain gaming firm Azra Games raises $15 million in seed funding led by a16z

By MK Manoylov
theblockcrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAzra Games, a blockchain gaming startup, raised $15 million in seed funding, according to a Thursday announcement. The venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) led the round, with additional participation from NFX, Coinbase Ventures, Play Ventures and Franklin Templeton. Azra...

www.theblockcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Delphi Digital Loses Its Entire LUNA Investment

Delphi Ventures, the fund of cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital, has lost approximately $10 million after the implosion of Terra's LUNA, according to a recent blog post. The fund bought a small amount of LUNA to the secondary market in the first quarter of 2021 and then increased its exposure...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

A blockchain billionaire’s big bet

Although we’re in a crypto market pullback, 30-year-old blockchain billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) managed to scrounge up over $600 million to buy 7.6% of trading platform Robinhood. Anita and Lucas talked about why the investment made financial sense for SBF even in this market, and what he might be scheming up for the company now that he has voting rights.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Game Design#Mobile Game#Blockchain#Web3 Investment#Video Game#Nfx Coinbase Ventures#Play Ventures#Project Arcanas#Sci Fi#Electronic Arts#Lootrush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
RPG
Benzinga

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Reacts To Terra (LUNA) Collapse

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin weighed in on the disaster that saw Terra LUNA/USD and its algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD UST/USD collapse last week. What Happened: In a tweet on Saturday, Ethereum educator Anthony Sassano suggested the cryptocurrency industry should “stop experimenting” with Ponzis, algorithmic stablecoins, yield farming, and other “unsustainable nonsense," and focus on blockchain applications in other areas like decentralized identity and public goods funding.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Is It Safe to Store Cryptocurrency on Coinbase?

Coinbase recently added a new disclosure to its regulatory filings with the SEC. In the event of a bankruptcy, investors could lose any crypto assets secured with Coinbase's custodial wallet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Customer's Crypto Could Be at Risk if It Goes Bankrupt

If you keep your crypto on a centralized crypto exchange, you could lose your assets. Coinbase's quarterly results highlighted a risk that may apply to other crypto exchanges too: Customer funds could be at risk in the event of bankruptcy. Assets held in a custodial wallet on Coinbase's platform could...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,563 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $45,870,395 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3PQ4M1vitNx3vh9pDFEWjoqwQKLaHQB7xn. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
The Week

Crypto: A sell-off hits digital currencies

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. The collapse of the cryptocurrency market is testing the faith of those who drank the Kool-Aid, said Katie Martin in the Financial Times. "A trickle in the price of Bitcoin from its peak of $68,000 turned into a flood" last week "in part because of cracks in the so-called stablecoins that glue the market together." Stablecoins, which are generally pegged to the dollar, let digital currency investors move in and out of currencies like Bitcoin without converting their investments into cash. They can also be lent out, often at high rates of interest. A run on these tokens has cast a much wider chill on the crypto market, including Bitcoin, which fell as low as $27,000. Investors were "lured in by claims that these lines of code could become serious rivals to the dollar and the basis of a new financial utopia." Now investors large and small have gotten a serious reality check. Hedge fund manager and crypto evangelist Michael Novogratz has lost $6 billion of his $8.5 billion fortune since November, while New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who converted his first three City Hall paychecks into Bitcoin and Ethereum, would have lost about $5,800 of his pay.
MARKETS
Fortune

Terra creator Do Kwon proposes official vote to ditch his failed stablecoin and create a new blockchain. Its community isn’t happy: ‘I lost a million dollars in UST because of you’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon has officially put forth a governance proposal for community members to vote on his idea to ditch the UST stablecoin and create a new blockchain.
MARKETS
Benzinga

As Coinbase Dips 80% Since Going Public, Co-Founder Laps Up $75M Shares

Coinbase Global Inc COIN co-founder Fred Erhsam has been buying the dip in shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, as per a recent regulatory filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Ehrsam acquired more than a million shares of Coinbase worth $75 million over the past week.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2022

Market downturns can be a smart opportunity to buy at a discount. Ethereum is one of the strongest players in the crypto space, but it has its weaknesses. Solana is already a worthy competitor, and it could have an even brighter future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Used-car marketplace Sylndr lands $12.6M pre-seed round, sets new record for MENA startups

Hey, you, get into my car: Automotive marketplace newcomer Sylndr is parking itself in a prime spot in the Egyptian used-car market with a $12.6 million pre-seed round, a big one for the region, to try to make some sense of an unorganized and outdated industry where buyers are distrustful of sellers. Sylndr’s approach is to offer both a “certified pre-owned” option — they buy the cars and get them in working condition — and financing in hopes of putting the brakes on some of that mistrust.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Report: African crypto startups venture funding grows by over 1000% in 2022

👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. The African Blockchain Report 2021 by Crypto Valley Venture Capital (CV VC) and Standard Bank has revealed that crypto startups in Africa saw more venture funding in the first quarter of 2022 than in 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy