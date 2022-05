Do you remember where you were and what you were doing on Tuesday, May 17th? If you were at the May Festival of the Arts Concert, you would probably remember it. The Goodyear Theater was filled with beautiful singing and music as more than 300 students joined together in song. Nine Betty Jane students participated in the choir. The theme of the program was "Stories of Hope." The May Festival Choir sang "Imagine," "High Hopes," "The World is Ours," and several other inspiring songs. What a great and hopeful ending for this school year.

AKRON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO