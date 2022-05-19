The work of war crimes prosecutors investigating Russian atrocities in Ukraine
Debora Patta is in Kharkiv and travels with local...www.cbsnews.com
Debora Patta is in Kharkiv and travels with local...www.cbsnews.com
There is so much evidence to document!! Be safe and collect it all! The world needs to see the truth of Russian actions in Ukraine. Russia needs to be made a total pariah
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6