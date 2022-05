Calling all individuals 18+ looking for a summer job! Cherryvale Day Camp is looking for enthusiastic counselors who love working with kids ages 4-12 in our gorgeous outdoor spaces. In addition to hiring general counselors. If this sounds like something you are interested in, please reach out to Celia Calhoun at celia.calhoun@boulderjcc.org or visit boulderjcc.org/jobs to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!

BOULDER, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO