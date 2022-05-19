ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I was snatched from behind by a stranger as I walked to an appointment in broad daylight – I fought him off in terror

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A WOMAN has told how she fought off a stranger who grabbed her from behind in a terrifying broad-daylight attack.

CCTV footage captures the woman's screams as a man grabbed her waist and tried to "drag her up a path" in Middleton, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLEAF_0fjRow0K00
The woman was walking in Middleton, Greater Manchester, earlier this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nlgh0_0fjRow0K00
A man could be seen walking shortly behind her before the attack took place
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24b9pB_0fjRow0K00
The same man can then be seen running away from the scene

The attack itself was not captured on camera, although footage from a resident's CCTV camera showed the moments before and after the horror.

It captured the woman, whose identity is being kept anonymous, walking along the road before a man - who the victim described as the suspect who grabbed her - walking closely behind her.

Towards the end of the clip, horrifying screams can be heard in the background.

The footage then appears to show the same man running back towards where he came from.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and sexual assault in relation to the incident.

The woman said she has been left "shaken" and "not feeling herself" since the attack, which happened on Great Arbor Way.

Recalling the attack, she said she was making her way down the street at around 9:20am as she headed to an appointment.

She said the road is "quite secluded" but that "nothing crossed her mind" something would happen at that time of day.

She was listening to a podcast through her earphones when she then heard footsteps coming up from behind her. A man then grabbed her by the waist.

The woman said: "He put his arms around my waist and I turned around then went into panic mode.

"I just started screaming 'no' and dropped down. I was struggling as much as I could and was trying to push his hands off me.

"He was trying to pull me and drag me back up the path. He ended up just letting go, it seemed like forever but it was probably only 10 or 20 seconds."

The suspect was described as a tall black man with an afro hair cut.

The woman said she had her bag on her shoulder, but that the suspect did not try to take it.

She added: "I think it's going round in my head what could have happened.

"If it was a young girl or child or this happened to someone else they might not scream and just go into sheer shock. He could have even picked them up."

When the man ran from the scene, she said she rushed to the nearest house and asked her help.

She was then taken to safety by neighbours as she called the police.

The woman said police officers arrived on the scene and searched the area.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed to the M.E.N that the incident is being investigated.

A GMP spokesman said: "Officers in Rochdale are questioning a 21-year-old man after reports of kidnap and sexual assault of a woman in the Middleton area on May 17 2022 after he was arrested yesterday. Police aren't looking for anybody else in connection with the incident."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad Daylight#Violent Crime#Cctv
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
438K+
Followers
25K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy