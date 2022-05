The Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region has provided the CAN Council $20,000 for the group’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. The funding was provided in honor of the CASA program’s 20th anniversary. CASAs are highly-trained volunteers who serve as a voice for children in Bay and Saginaw County who are in the system due to abuse and neglect. The first CASA case assigned in Saginaw County was on May 30, 2002. League donated $40,000 to CAN Council in 2002 to help start the CASA program.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO