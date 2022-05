TULSA, Okla. — Will Zalatoris is one of those golfers with a clear strength, and a clear weakness. The strength of his game is his ball striking. He leads the tour in SG: Approach and ranks second from tee-to-green. His weakness is what happens when he’s actually on those greens. He ranks 185th in SG: Putting, and under pressure, his stroke will tend to break down on short putts. But it’s getting better, at least this week. He’s top five in the field putting this week, and with a chance of winning the 2022 PGA Championship.

