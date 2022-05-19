Mason Hazelwood Named to 2022 SEC Community Service Team

Mrs. Grace (Webb) Watson, of Burkesville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having obtained the age of 85 years, 1 month, & 2 days. She was born in the Pea Ridge Community of Clay County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, April 21, 1937, the daughter of Savage & Stella (Crawford) Webb. She was a member of The Rock Springs Church of Christ, had recently been attending The Seminary Church of Christ, Retired from Western Electric in Indianapolis, Indiana, worked at Osh Kosh, and the Salvation Army. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Watson whom she wed February 25, 1960 (he passed away December 25, 2012), brother, D.C. Webb, & her sister Lavena Webb Clark.

