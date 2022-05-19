ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Mason Hazelwood Named to 2022 SEC Community Service Team

By Kisha Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UK Athletics) Kentucky senior pitcher Mason Hazelwood has been named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday. Previously, Hazelwood was named the 2022 Brad Davis Community Service Award winner. Hazelwood returned...

Bats erupt for Kentucky to start NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Softball team hit an NCAA Tournament and school record-tying six home runs and scored in every inning as it beat Miami 15-1 in five innings Friday in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament’s Blacksburg Regional. Erin Coffel and Taylor Ebbs each hit two home runs...
MIAMI, FL
Grace (Webb) Watson

Mrs. Grace (Webb) Watson, of Burkesville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having obtained the age of 85 years, 1 month, & 2 days. She was born in the Pea Ridge Community of Clay County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, April 21, 1937, the daughter of Savage & Stella (Crawford) Webb. She was a member of The Rock Springs Church of Christ, had recently been attending The Seminary Church of Christ, Retired from Western Electric in Indianapolis, Indiana, worked at Osh Kosh, and the Salvation Army. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Watson whom she wed February 25, 1960 (he passed away December 25, 2012), brother, D.C. Webb, & her sister Lavena Webb Clark.
BURKESVILLE, KY
James Lovett

James Lovett, formerly of Monticello, Kentucky was born July 29th,1932 and departed this life Sunday May 22, at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Calhoun, Kentucky, reaching the age of 89 years. He is survived by one son; Deshawn Lovett, one niece; Karen Kidd Lovett, and one nephew; Ian Kidd. At...
MONTICELLO, KY
Monday Sports

Wayne County Boys Baseball is scheduled to host Rockcastle County in the opening round of the boy’s regional tournament, first pitch is scheduled for 7:00. The WC Lady Cardinals are to begin play in the district softball tournament, as they host McCreary Central at 7:00 this evening.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Library Director Announces Retirement

Anne Garner, Library Director for the last 25 years, will be retiring effective January 1, 2023. The Wayne County Public Library Board of Trustees will therefore begin the search for the new Library Director. Job description, job application, and other relevant information are available on the library’s website accessible through...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Monticello Police Department Call Log

5/13/2022 W. COLUMBIA AVE REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE- INFORMATION PROVIDED. S. MAIN ST REQUEST SUBJECT BE REMOVED- WARRANT ISSUED. ELM ST REQUEST SUBJECT BE REMOVED- ARREST-DYLAN COOMER. 19- CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1ST DEG. WALMART PLAZA THEFT- INFORMATION TAKEN. W. COLUMBIA AVE SUSPICIOUS PERSON- NEGATIVE CONTACT. N.MAIN ST MVA-VEHICLE VS POLE- REPORT TAKEN.
MONTICELLO, KY
School Board Approves Budget

Wayne County Board of Education met for a short monthly meeting on Thursday, May 19. The meeting was held at the same time the Wayne County High School Academic Hall of Fame was scheduled to honor 50 new inductees, so it as a busy evening on the Wayne County School campus.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Monticello DAV Service Office Info

I apologize to the veterans & families that we serve that our office has been closed since May 4th & appointments were canceled. Due to a serious health issue, I was unable to be available. The office will be closed again Wed. May 25th. At this point, I am hoping...
MONTICELLO, KY
Weekend Arrests Reported

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Megan N. Bennett of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for alcohol intoxication in a public place. Thomas West of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Russell County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONTICELLO, KY
EMS and MFD on Duty for Demo Derby

Your Monticello/Wayne County Emergency Services was ready for Saturday night’s demolition derby. Wayne County EMS was on standby for medical assistance and treated a few minor injuries. Monticello Fire Department stood by and extinguished some small engine fires.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

