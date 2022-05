The Mulberry Grove Aces will look to claim a Regional Championship today as they will face Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 4 pm today at Carlyle. The Aces are now 12-7-1 on the season after defeating Carlyle on Friday in the Regional Semi-Final. Mulberry Grove just played CORL back on May 13th and defeated them, 14 to 7. A win today for Mulberry Grove would move them to the Greenville University sectional semi-finals where they would play at 4:30 pm on Thursday against the winner of the Raymond Lincolnwood Regional–which is also being played today between Lincolnwood and Greenfield.

MULBERRY GROVE, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO