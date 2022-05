On the heels of its “Connecting People and Places: A Community Conversation About Litter” livestream event in March that featured a facilitated forum of subject matter experts and local citizens, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful (GC&B) demonstrated that it’s not just here to “talk the talk.” With a pair of eco-focused events – its Earth Day Recycling Event and Great Gwinnett Wetlands – the Keep America Beautiful affiliate clearly illustrated that it’s here to “walk the walk.” Both events – hosted in April and May – enjoyed impressive results while engaging Gwinnett County residents to do their part on behalf of the community and the environment.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO