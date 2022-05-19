Missing 22-Year-Old Woman Has Been Located Safe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Maureen Nassief has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Maureen Nassief, a missing-endangered 22-year-old.

Deputies say Nassief was last heard from on May 18, just before 11:30 p.m. Nassief is 5’6″ approx. 135 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nassief may be in south Florida, driving a 2021 blue Ford Mustang with FL license plate 22ASIJ.

If you have any information on Nassief’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

