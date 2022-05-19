Club Junkie: Building a Tiger 3-iron and the most comfortable golf shoes I have ever worn!

Justin Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship in a playoff. We’ll get to the trappings and the trimmings, but first, a nod to those who did not. There is no epic poem yet written for golfers who come close, but have a place in history snatched from them by the unforgiving hand of fate. There is no Casey At The Bat for Jean Van de Velde, or Mike Donald, for Bob May, or Ed Sneed. Perhaps there is a quiet table with comfortable chairs, where the lighting isn’t so harsh that Scott Hoch, or Len Mattiace, or even Colin Montgomerie, has to shield his eyes from the blinding glare powered by the press, the fans, and the golfer’s own aspirations. They came so close, they had both hands nearly wrapped around one of golf’s fabled trophies, only to have their grasp loosened and the prize, spirited away.

