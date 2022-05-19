ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Enanta's Phase II Failure Highlights Challenges in RSV Space

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnanta Pharmaceuticals' attempt to find an effective treatment for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) met a roadblock after its candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint in Phase II. The Phase IIb study evaluated the N-protein inhibitor EDP-938 versus placebo in 81 otherwise healthy adults aged 18 to 75 with...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Vir Biotech, Wuxi Biologics End COVID-19 Antibody Collaboration

Vir Bio CEO George Scangos/San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images. Shares of Vir Biotechnology are sliding following a late Friday announcement that the company has terminated a two-year-old COVID-19-related antibody collaboration with Hong Kong-based Wuxi Biologics. The study included sotrovimab, which lost Emergency Use Authorization in the United States earlier this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

KaliVir's Oncolytic Virus Platform Bags Another Big Fish in Roche

Two months after closing its Series A financing round, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics forged an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Roche for the discovery and development of novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses derived from its oncolytic immunotherapy VET platform. Pittsburgh-based KaliVir’s VET platform includes multiple genetic modifications that are able to be...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsv#S Phase#Viral Replication#Enanta Pharmaceuticals#Tss
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

FDA chief to detail delays inspecting baby formula plant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal plans to inspect a baby formula factory linked to the nationwide shortage were slowed by COVID-19, scheduling conflicts and other logistical problems, according to prepared testimony from the head of the Food and Drug Administration. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is set to answer questions Wednesday...
STURGIS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
biospace.com

Combatting the Mental Health Crisis with an Acute Treatment Nasal Spray

South San Francisco-based VistaGen Therapeutics is currently in the late stages of development with novel medications that treat depression and anxiety disorders. “We firmly believe that mental health is foundational to living vibrant and healthy lives,” CEO Shawn Singh told BioSpace. “We are focused on radically improving mental health and well-being worldwide - one mind at a time.”
MENTAL HEALTH
biospace.com

New Alzheimer’s Blood Test Supports Early Diagnosis & Patient Selection

A blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease launched in April by Quest Diagnostics has the potential to screen patients for risk years before symptoms appear. It can identify biomarkers in the blood even before the beta amyloid can be identified by positron emission tomography (PET) scans or before beta amyloid, tau and phosphor-tau can be detected by standard-of-care cerebrospinal fluid analysis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Pfizer and Lilly Zero in on Success in Ulcerative Colitis

Two big pharma companies are forging ahead with ulcerative colitis (UC) research after posting positive results from their respective Phase III studies. Pfizer announced the outcomes from two pivotal trials comprising the ELEVATE UC Phase III registrational program that evaluates etrasimod for moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis. Etrasimod is an oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phospate (S1P) receptor modulator that's being investigated for a number of indications, including UC, atopic dermatitis, Crohn's disease, alopecia areata and eosinophilic esophagitis.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Elicio Touts "Huge Potential" for Cancer Vaccine Following Preclinical Data

Immuno-oncology has grown enormously in the last decade, and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated our knowledge of the immune system. Elicio Therapeutics published data on the preprint server, bioRxiv, describing preclinical research on its cancer vaccine that shows a lot of promise. The company’s proprietary Amphiphile (AMP) platform allows the...
CANCER
biospace.com

Ocugen Unveils New Phase III Cell Therapy Platform

On Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania-based Ocugen announced it is diversifying its pipeline by introducing NeoCart as a Phase III cell therapy platform technology. The technology is designed to repair full-thickness lesions of the knee cartilage in adults. This follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to grant a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for NeoCart.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Genuv Announces Preclinical Data to be Released at Two Medical Conferences in June 2022

Poster presentations on SNR1611, an experimental small molecule treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease, to be presented at Keystone Symposium on Neurodegeneration, June 5-9 Online abstract publication on GNUV201, a novel monoclonal antibody for cancer immunotherapy, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting, June 3-7 SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genuv...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Embleema and CDISC Partner to Develop Standards for Cell and Gene Therapy Product Monitoring

Establishing Standards for Experimental Assays and Bioinformatics Protocols Aim at Accelerating Development and Availability of New Cell and Gene Therapies for Patients. METUCHEN, N.J. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embleema Inc. and CDISC have announced a collaboration to develop new standards for experimental assays and bioinformatics protocols to facilitate monitoring the activity of Cell and Gene Therapy Products (CGTP).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Audiometers Market Analysis of the Competitive Landscape, with a Forecast for 2025

Albany NY, United States: Audiometers are devices employed to evaluate the level of hearing and to quantify and diagnose the degree of hearing loss. Audiometers consist of embedded hardware and a test subject feedback button connected to a pair of headphones. This system is controlled by a standard PC. The method of testing the hearing capacity is known as audiometry. Types of audiometry procedures include pure tone audiometry, immittance audiometry, speech audiometry, and evoked response audiometry. Pure tone audiometry is a process in which a patient is made to hear pure tones such as high-pitched tones at frequent intervals to determine the level of hearing loss. Speech audiometry is similar to pure tone audiometry, in terms of process followed; however, pure tones are replaced by human speech to determine the extent and area of hearing loss. Immittance audiometry is a process in which resistance offered by the ear parts to incoming sound is measured.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market: Changing Dietary Habits and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure with wide usage in diagnostic and therapeutic areas for pulmonology and gastroenterology conditions. Stenosis of the gastrointestinal and airway tracts is a common phenomenon caused by various reasons such as growth of benign tissue, pressure exerted by peripheral organs, symptomatic stenosis of other associated diseases such as Crohn’s disease, and inflammation and abnormal contraction of lumen muscles.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Vaccine Refrigerators Market: Increase in the Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Vaccine refrigerators are used to store vaccines at the required temperature and prevent them from degradation. Vaccines are highly temperature-sensitive and fluctuations in the storage temperature may lead to their degradation. Commercial refrigerators face the issue of temperature fluctuations that can jeopardize vaccines. Vaccine refrigerators provide...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Orbital Implants Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Enucleation is an ocular surgery that results in removal of the eye, leaving the eye muscles and orbital content intact. The surgery is used to treat ocular tumor. Evisceration is a surgery involving removal of the iris, the cornea, and contents of the internal eye, leaving the sclera and the attached extraocular muscles intact.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2025

Albany NY, United States: Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are companies that offer a broad spectrum of services ranging from drug development to drug manufacturing on contract basis to the pharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing involves the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical molecules for biopharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceuticals include pharmaceutical products such as proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from biological sources.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy