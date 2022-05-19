Report: GM Ron Hextall Asked to Map Future of Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins ownership might already have Ron Hextall on a short leash.

The season ended under a week ago for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and there is already a possible fire being set in the front office.

The morning after the Penguins lost in Game 7 to the New York Rangers, there was rumors that the new ownership in Fenway Sports Group (FSG) was evaluating general manager Ron Hextall.

A recent report from Josh Yohe backed up that claim when he stated that FSG asked Hextall to write out his vision for the future of the team.

"Earlier this season, the Penguins’ new ownership group told Hextall they wanted to see his vision for the team in writing." Yohe wrote. "Hextall, a creature of habit and in the middle of regular-season responsibilities, initially explained that his plan for the Penguins’ future was in his head and not easily articulated by the written word.

"He was told to write his vision for the Penguins’ future anyway."

Hextall’s initial reaction was to remain focused on the regular season and that his idea of the future was not easily put into words.

Ownership reiterated their request and Hextall obliged with a written vision.

It is impossible for anyone outside of the inner ownership group to know what was written, but whatever moves are made by FSG in the next few weeks may give some hints.

Depending on what that vision was, Hextall may already be on thin ice.

