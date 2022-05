Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2022 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.

