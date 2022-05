Georgia Central Railway, L.P., a subsidiary of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W), today announced that it will serve a new, dedicated electric vehicle (EV) and battery-manufacturing facility in Bryan County, Georgia, for Hyundai Motor Group. The $5.5 billion project is scheduled to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025, with the Georgia Central providing rail transportation of inbound materials to support production as well as outbound finished vehicles to markets across the U.S.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO