Savannah, GA

Plant Riverside District's Free Moon Deck LIVE Concert Series to Kick-Off Summer

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Plant Riverside District’s Electric Moon Skytop Lounge will continue its free weekly outdoor live music series “Moon Deck LIVE at Electric Moon” in June 2022 with...

Savannah Children's Museum to Host SoilFamily Expo

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, SoilFamily Expo will be educating guests of all ages at Savannah Children's Museum from 9:30am until 2:30pm. The SoilFamily Expo is a collaborative edutaining adventure in homesteading, interactive presentation, and educational performance which focuses on helping families and communities grow in all areas. SoilFamily Expo...
SAVANNAH, GA
Mary's Place Teal H.E.A.L. Walk

Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire announces the rescheduled date of their annual TEAL H.E.A.L. WALK, to take place on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Forsyth Park Bandshell from 6 pm to 7 pm. This unique activity allows Mary’s Place: Sexual Assault Center of the Coastal Empire to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Senior Citizens, Inc. Celebrates Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Awardees

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2022 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah Realtor Pam Peterson to Kick Off Investor Platform

Pam Peterson, Associate Broker at Seabolt Real Estate and consistent Top Producer in the Savannah area market, has launched an informative investor blog platform and is now featured as a recommended real estate agent on the agent/ investor match pages of ”BiggerPockets”. Peterson became a member of “BiggerPockets”,...
SAVANNAH, GA
LS3P's Savannah Office Recognizes Outstanding Team Members

LS3P congratulates five Savannah team members who were recently recognized for exemplary efforts.These recognitions were announced at LS3P’s annual meeting on May 5, held each year in May to celebrate the anniversary of its founding. Project Manager Bryan Harder, AIA, was recognized as an Associate Principal with the firm....
SAVANNAH, GA
A Savannah funeral director and embalmers journey

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) — Some 12-year-old girls may dream of some day becoming a pop star, professional athlete, teacher or engineer.  Jennifer Torney, a licensed funeral director and embalmer at Baker McCullough Funeral Home and Cremation knew exactly what she wanted to someday become when she was 12 years old. “At the age of 12, I […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Beaches in GA and SC named among the best in the US

Do the scorching highs across the CSRA have you dreaming of an island vacation? If so, the popular travel magazine Travel + Leisure has some great news for you. Tybee Island's North Beach has been named one of the 25 best beaches in the US, according to the publication. The coastal Georgia gem shares the honor with the likes of Poipu Beach on Kauai, Hawaii as well as Santa Monica Beach in California, the famous Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, and picturesque Crystal Lake State Park located in Barton, Vermont. Also making the cut is South Carolina's Coligny Beach Park on Hilton Head Island.
GEORGIA STATE
Victory between Barnard and Bull St. closed due to flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 5:23 p.m. UPDATE- Victory from Montgomery to Burroughs and Burroughs from 42nd to 44th is flooded as well. According to the SPD, Victory between Barnard and Bull Street is closed due to flooding. Police are urging anyone in the area to be careful on the wet...
SAVANNAH, GA
Daniel Island, the Lowcountry’s alligator alley?

Gator sightings in DI residential areas spark social media frenzy. Are there more alligators roaming around Daniel Island this year? Social media posts and videos showing dramatic alligator sightings in the area may lead you to believe that the population is booming, but according to Chris Hamil, field operations manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, the number of alligators on the island has remained steady, year after year.
CHARLESTON, SC
Northbound lanes of Talmadge Bridge closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police Department closed all northbound lanes of the Talmadge Bridge. Police will only say it is because of a person in crisis. Savannah police, Chatham County Police Department Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. Drivers are asked to use I-95 or GA Hwy 25 to get to South Carolina. We have a crew on the way to the bridge and will bring the latest information on WJCL 22 News at 11 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Senior Makes History As First African American Valedictorian at Calvary Day School

Maya Angelou eloquently shares with us,” if you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.” Victoria Lynese Grimes has broken the glass ceiling and will leave a legacy at Calvary Day School. She is the first African American Valedictorian and first African American female Valedictorian in the school’s history. She broke the barrier and reached this level of success due to her passion for academic excellence. With Calvary’s inception in 1961, it took a substantial 61 years for the barrier to be broken by a student who has earned a perfect grade point average since she started her academic career.
SAVANNAH, GA
Gibson-Carter addresses latest clash with mayor, aldermen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter is speaking out after an argument between herself and Mayor Van Johnson at last week’s Savannah City Council meeting. The Post-1 at-large alderwoman said she was simply questioning the approval of nearly $40,000 toward a vehicle for the office of City Manager Jay Melder when she was interrupted. […]
SAVANNAH, GA

