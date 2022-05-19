Plant Riverside District's Free Moon Deck LIVE Concert Series to Kick-Off Summer

Do the scorching highs across the CSRA have you dreaming of an island vacation? If so, the popular travel magazine Travel + Leisure has some great news for you. Tybee Island's North Beach has been named one of the 25 best beaches in the US, according to the publication. The coastal Georgia gem shares the honor with the likes of Poipu Beach on Kauai, Hawaii as well as Santa Monica Beach in California, the famous Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, and picturesque Crystal Lake State Park located in Barton, Vermont. Also making the cut is South Carolina's Coligny Beach Park on Hilton Head Island.

