KENTON – CAMPBELL COUNTIES. KY 8 (4th/Veterans Bridge) – 7.6 milepost – Starting May 23 – Tuesday May 24, KYTC District 6 will be conducting a bridge maintenance project on KY 8/4th Street over the Licking River in Kenton County. Crews will be working from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. WB will be shifted to the right lane only. EB will be shifted to the center lane. This traffic pattern will be in place between Garrard in Covington and the round-a-bout in Newport. Motorists should look for lane closures and equipment.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO