Candidate Katie Britt was in Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon as she embarks on the final days of the Alabama Republican Senate Seat Race. Britt, who notes herself of being the only candidate born and raised in Alabama, is going up against several other candidates in the Republican primary senate election that will take place on May 24. The winner of the election will replace Senator Richard Shelby, who plans to retire after the completion of his term.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO