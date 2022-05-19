ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mayor Bowser Public Calendar Thursday, May 19, 2022

 5 days ago

*Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard – Ballpark Metro Station*. *Closest Bikeshare Station: James Creek Marina* . *Closest Bikeshare Station: Anacostia Metro Station* . Press interested...

Statement on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

(Washington, DC) Today, the Council of the District of Columbia unanimously approved Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 spending plan – the District’s 27th consecutive balanced budget. Following the Council’s vote, the Mayor released the following statement:. “Today, with the support of the Council, we passed the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Mayor Bowser Appoints Glen Lee as the Next Chief Financial Officer of the District of Columbia

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Glen Lee as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the District of Columbia. Mr. Lee is a proven leader with several decades of experience who currently serves as the Finance Director for the City of Seattle where he is responsible for the city’s accounting, treasury, debt management, risk management, and payroll functions. He also oversaw Seattle’s effort to standardize financial processes and implement new financial and human resource systems. In addition, Mr. Lee manages the tax administration function, and leads a coalition of Washington cities that operates a multi-jurisdictional business licensing and tax filing system for Seattle-region taxpayers.
WASHINGTON, DC

