Mayor Bowser Public Calendar Thursday, May 19, 2022

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Glen Lee as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the District of Columbia. Mr. Lee is a proven leader with several decades of experience who currently serves as the Finance Director for the City of Seattle where he is responsible for the city’s accounting, treasury, debt management, risk management, and payroll functions. He also oversaw Seattle’s effort to standardize financial processes and implement new financial and human resource systems. In addition, Mr. Lee manages the tax administration function, and leads a coalition of Washington cities that operates a multi-jurisdictional business licensing and tax filing system for Seattle-region taxpayers.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO