The Tundra. Tacoma. Sequoia. We have some pretty awesome Toyota pickups and SUVs offered here in the States. What we don't have is the Land Cruiser 70 Series—and it's quite a shame we never did—but no market gets that one anymore, right? We're talking about the J70, the one that came out in 1984 to replace the 40 Series, the one that's over three decades old. Certainly, a vehicle that old-school cool was axed in all markets. Well, nope. In fact, it's so popular, there's now a two-year waitlist.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO