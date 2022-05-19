ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Park outside: Ford recalls SUVs because engines can catch fire

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJOMa_0fjR9Smg00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company said fires can happen even while the engines are off. It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s air bag may not inflate in a crash.

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks. And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The daughter of a missing Waverly man said people close to her father told her that he’d been cut up in a chipper and fed to hogs. Raymont Willis, 42, disappeared from his home on Johnson Hill Road on July 4, 2020. His disappearance is connected to Koby Roush — who […]
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homicide suspect turns himself in for southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said that a homicide suspect turned himself in on the same day he allegedly shot and killed a man on the southeast side. Police state Bayette Mitchell, 21, turned himself in to CPD headquarters Saturday and is in Franklin County jail. Mitchell’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Suv#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Lincoln#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

20-year-old arrested for role in April Roosters shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday by police two days after a warrant was issued relating to his alleged role in an April shooting at a north Columbus Roosters, according to court records. Court records said Travaughn McConnell was charged with attempted murder and numerous counts of felonious assault after taking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Burned-out car murder: Suspect arrested by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a man was found dead in a burned-out car earlier in the year, Columbus police say a man is facing several charges including murder and arson. Gregory Howard, 34, was identified as the suspect in the January death of Raymond Morris, 38, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On […]
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus overnight Saturday, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated officers went to the 4600 block of Fenimore Court just after 2:00am on a report of shots fired. At the scene, a victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Explosion at ethanol plant in Coshocton

CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An explosion occurred at the Three Rivers Energy Plant in Conesville late Friday evening, according to the Coshocton Fire Department. Authorities say the explosion happened around 10:30pm Friday at the ethanol plant and that no one was injured. Currently, concrete barriers are blocking the plant on County Road. NBC4 will provide […]
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SWAT situation closes local elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on scene near an elementary school in west Columbus.   Prairie Lincoln Elementary School, with the South-Western City Schools, was closed Monday as a precaution because of a SWAT situation that happened earlier in the morning in the area of Darbyhurst Road and Amesbury Way.   […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Single vehicle crash on I-71 north leaves one dead, one injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-71 northbound near Morse Road overnight Saturday, according to Columbus Police. Police say the crash occurred around 2:50am and that one person was pronounced dead at 2:52am. One other was transported to an area hospital, per Columbus Police. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged in assault, shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man and charged him with an overnight shooting and assault.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:21 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 2500 block of W. Broad Street on the report of an assault.   Police say one person had been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man dies in Guernsey County motorcycle crash

KNOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road in Knox Township, Guernsey County on Saturday. According to the Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Mark A. Moody, 70, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle along SR-658 at approximately 2:45 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in backside, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after Columbus police said he was shot in his backside early Sunday morning. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at a gas station on the 3000 block of East Broad Street at approximately 12:24 a.m. The 27-year-old victim initially refused to cooperate with police before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warm, sticky weather brings strong storms, cooler Sunday

Breezy, warm and humid weather, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, provided plenty of instability for scattered strong storms, some containing frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds, along with small hail in a few places. A slow-moving cold front will dip south into Ohio tonight, with continuing threat of showers into early Sunday, as […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy