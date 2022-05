The old saying was “win on Sunday, sell on Monday” but the Dodge Charger Daytona didn’t exactly wow people looking for a cool ride to cruise up and down Main Street. With the huge rear wing and crazy nose cone, many found the muscle modified for high-speed tracks to be clownish, performance be damned. That attitude hasn’t aged well at all, because these days the Dayton and its Plymouth sibling, the Superbird, command high prices at auctions. In fact, one Charger Daytona in particular is poised to fetch upwards of an estimated $1.3 million when it crosses the block soon.

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO