The former Pheasant Run Resort, in the 4000 block of E. Main Street, in St. Charles was damaged by a massive fire over the weekend. The St. Charles Fire Department says there were no civilian or firefighter casualties. A news release Sunday evening from the fire department says that the fire is out, but that fire crews were to remain on-scene Sunday night to deal with any hot spots.

SAINT CHARLES, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO