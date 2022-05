St. Louis summers are famously hot and sticky. What better way to cool down than by visiting one of the region's many pools, swim clubs, or water parks? Even without owning a seasonal membership, families can take advantage of affordable day passes at many of these aquatic facilities. Some are even free. So gather the kids, don your favorite bathing suit, and pack a cooler full of refreshments to enjoy a day poolside at one of these family-friendly destinations.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO