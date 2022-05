Local Teachers of the Year Selected by and Represent All 24 Maryland Education Agencies; Cohort Features Educators for Grade Levels Pre-Kindergarten through High School. Maryland 2022 – The Maryland State Board of Education and State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury joined the newly selected 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year in a special recognition at the Maryland State Department of Education today. The teachers were selected by and represent each local education agency in Maryland. With this prestigious designation, the teachers will form a cohort that will work together to support equity and excellence in education and address critical policy issues over the next year.

