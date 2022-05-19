Hendel: Honorable Glenda Hatchett presides over 2022 Access to Justice Awards

LEGAL eagles and community supporters gathered for the 2022 Access to Justice Awards Dinner presented by Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc., Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Inc., and the Toledo Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services Program at The Pinnacle on May 12. The Honorable Glenda Hatchett was the keynote speaker.

The evening recognized extraordinary service to people living in poverty in northwest Ohio, and honorees received a specially designed glass sculpture commissioned from Jimmy Yarrito .

James Nooney Sr . of Eastman & Smith received the Public Interest Law Award. A core of his professional identity of more than 54 years is his pro bono work, which he believes is a responsibility of all lawyers.

Beatriz Maya received the 2022 Community Advocacy Award for her empowerment of immigrants, refugees, farmworkers, and the Latinx community through her work at the Farm Labor Organizing Committee, as co-founder of La Conexion, and in helping to form the Northwest Ohio Immigrant Rights Network.

David L. Beckwith posthumously received the Community Advocacy Award for his contributions of more than 50 years through his positions at the East Toledo Community Organization, the Great Lakes Institute, the Needmor Fund, and the University of Toledo’s Urban Affairs Center. But his way with people earned him the award.

Dana Inc. received the 2022 Distinguished Service Award for its longtime history of service to ABLE's Medical-Legal Partnership for Children, by encouraging other corporations to participate and address the social determinants of health for people living in poverty.

Then the keynote speaker, Judge Hatchett, talked about gun violence. Judge Hatchett is Georgia’s first African-American chief presiding judge of a state court and former head of one of the largest juvenile court systems in the country

The star of The Verdict with Judge Hatchett , who has a no-nonsense direct approach, said there is a critical call to action for everyone to help.

"Crime is everywhere. There is no place to run, there is no place to hide,” she said. “We are all in this together."

We can't fix the problem unless we understand it, she continued, and we need to start with young people. She gave examples of teens in her court, one selling drugs to support his family and another protecting his mother from domestic violence.

“It's our responsibility!” she said.

An estimated $75,000 was raised at the dinner.

Sponsors included Block Communications Inc., Brouse McDowell, Buckeye Broadband, Dana Inc., Eastman & Smith, H.O.T. Graphic Services, Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Owens-Illinois, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, and Spengler Nathanson, plus nearly 50 more sponsors.

Bravo to event co-chairmen Carasusana Wall of Zoll & Kranz and Robert Salem of the University of Toledo College of Law and the committee: Esteban Callejas , David Coyle , Emily Desmond , Janet Hales , Maggie Humphrey , Bradley Lagusch , Kevin Mulder , Adam Nightingale , Gina Scherzer , James Stengle III , Karl Strauss , Carmen Vega-Perez , and Patricia Wise .

LEGENDARY Toledo radio morning personality Bob Kelly , aka Norm Plumer, celebrated his 81st birthday on Sunday. The next day 15 of his former morning show partners and co-workers gathered at Cabo Cantina, according to hosts Matt and Betty Zaleski .

Seen were Lou Hebert and Tom Waniewski , who worked with Mr. Kelly at WCWA-AM; Irwin Young , who teamed with Mr. Kelly at WOHO-AM, as did Ed Coury from Bloomberg Radio, who was there with his wife, Beth Fisher Coury from WWJ Detroit; Dave Hackenberg , retired Blade sports columnist; Jim Tichy , retired WNWO-TV sports director, and former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner.