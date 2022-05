NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) and UDSA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) are teaming up to remind hemp producers of important deadlines. “We want to see this evolving agricultural sector progress in Tennessee,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We both play a part in the successful implementation of the state’s hemp program by working together to support growers and providing resources for them.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO