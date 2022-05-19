Hobby Lobby is now open in Fond du Lac's former Shopko, joining Big Lots, Taco John's

FOND DU LAC – After a little over a year since the announcement, one shuttered business has become two major retailers.

Hobby Lobby, 618 W. Johnson St., opened May 13, completing the redevelopment of the former Shopko site announced early last year. Big Lots shares the property, with Taco Johns in the outlot.

Oklahoma-based Hobby Lobby sells crafting and home décor products, including fabric, needle art, custom framing, home accents, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Fond du Lac is the 23rd location in Wisconsin — the previous-closest location was Oshkosh.

Corta Development and NETSREIT Corp. split the 102,000-square-foot big box store for the two retailers, aided by a $150,000 city investment, funded as a forgivable loan at 2% interest, with 20% forgiven each year over a five-year period. The city’s investment is secured with a mortgage against the property.

Big Lots was the first store to open , welcoming customers at the end of last year and celebrating its grand opening in February. Taco Johns followed in March .

Hobby Lobby is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, visit hobbylobby.com .

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke .

