Arlington, TX

Man accused of critically wounding Arlington car dealer trying to repossess a loaner car

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

A man is locked up in Arlington, accused of shooting a car dealer who was trying to repossess a loaner car that the suspect, Brian Espy, refused to return.

According to reports, car dealer Adel Elhindawi was trying to recover a vehicle he loaned Brian Espy while Espy's own car was being serviced.

Police say Espy's car had been returned to him but he had not returned the loaner car. When Ehinsdawi came to pick it up he was shot. He was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Arlington police found Espy hiding out at a Motel 6 in Grand Prairie. He was transported to the Arlington City Jail on counts of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

