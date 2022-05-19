Police: Woman found dead in west Dallas, killer is still on the loose

DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects behind a deadly triple shooting in the Owenwood neighborhood of Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The police department said they got a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a shooting in the 3200 block of Jerome Street by Dolphin Road, east of Fair Park. When officers got there, they found a victim who had died on the sidewalk.
A man was found dead in Dallas Sunday and police believe it is Sabino Hernandez, an elderly man who went missing in Irving Friday night. Irving police said Hernandez was 69 and had been diagnosed with dementia.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for help identifying and locating the person/persons who shot and killed one person and injured two others on May 22.Initially, police received calls saying that several people had been shot in the 3200 block of Jerome Street. When officers got the the scene they found Devante Ivory, a 26-year-old man, lying on the sidewalk dead, he had been shot 'multiple' times.Another man and a woman at the location were also shot and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The names of the pair have not been released.Police say they don't know the motive or circumstances surrounding the shootings and are asking for help from the public.Investigators are asking that anyone who knows the identity of the shooter/shooters or who has information about the incident, that happened around 4:10 p.m., to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or send him an email.Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year at an outdoor event this weekend. Uriel Alberto Enriquez died early Saturday morning. He was shot in the parking lot of the Salcedo Ranch, an outdoor venue near Interstate 20 and South Saint Augustine Drive, in southeast Dallas.
More than two weeks since an arrest warrant was issued, Tulsa police say a man charged with murdering his child’s mother, was picked up in Dallas. Lt. Brandon Watkins, head of homicide at the Tulsa Police Department, confirmed he was picked up in Texas. Charles Colbert was charged with...
A shooting victim’s body is still at the Dallas County Medical Examiner where they are working to identify him. He was found shot over the weekend near the front gate of an East Oak Cliff apartment complex near Ledbetter
A critically missing teen last seen in downtown Dallas was found Saturday according to the Dallas Police Department. Police tweeted Saturday that a 15-year-old Dallas girl missing since walking in the 1800 block of Commerce Street on April 27 had been located, police are still investigating the case. Dallas police...
A hit-and-run suspect is dead after crashing into a pole in East Dallas about a mile from the Arboretum. Saturday morning, a driver told police that the same car had crashed into him on Ferguson and sped off.
DALLAS - A wrong-way crash in Dallas County ended with two drivers being killed, along with two children who were passengers. The crash happened in Wilmer in southern Dallas County. Two other children are in the hospital recovering. One of the drivers killed was a teacher and coach at Palestine...
DALLAS - Dallas police said they found a man who was fatally shot in front of a home’s driveway early Saturday morning. Officers were called out just after 12:45 a.m. for a shooting call in the 700 block of Havendon Circle. They arrived to find a man, who has...
On May 22, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., Dallas police responded to a health and welfare check of a person at 2600 Dawson Street. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown black male unresponsive in a homeless encampment with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.
