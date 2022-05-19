Police: Woman found dead in west Dallas, killer is still on the loose

Dallas police are looking for the killer who left a woman dead in west Dallas Wednesday.

Police say the woman's body was found in a vacant lot on Mexicana Road near Loop 12 just across the West Fork of the Trinity from the Irving Golf Club.

She died from what police call "homicidal violence." She has not yet been identified.

Police can't yet say why the victim was killed or who did it. Crime Stoppers has posted a $5,000 reward.

