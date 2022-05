STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP baseball has advanced to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals with a doubleheader sweep of North Central College in the Regional Final. After putting up a program-record 27 runs in the first game, the Pointers’ bats stayed hot for game two. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Anthony Tomzcak tied the game up quickly on a two-RBI single. Then Lucas Luedtke continued his hot tournament, slugging a three-run home run to give the Pointers a 5-2 lead.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO