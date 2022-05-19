ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Stamp Prices To Tick Upwards

By Tyler Friel
977rocks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of a stamp is going up later this year. The United States Postal Service...

www.977rocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
977rocks.com

PennDOT Hosting Local Job Fair This Week

PennDOT is looking for workers in our area. They are hosting a job fair this Wednesday and are looking to fill a number of jobs in Butler and Armstrong County. Positions are available for maintenance workers, equipment operators, CDL drivers, and interns. The job fair will take place at the...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Oz And McCormick Race Too Close To Call

The Republican primary for Senate is still too close to call. Dr. Mehmet Oz currently leads Dave McCormick by around 1,100 votes. There are some counties expected to count provisional ballots today. However, this race is likely to go to an automatic recount per Pennsylvania law. That decision needs to...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Butler Senior High School Project Facing Supply Chain Issues

Our news partners at WPXI television are reporting that the renovation project underway at the Butler Senior High School is facing a delay due to supply chain issues. According to Eckles Construction Services’ Dave Johnson, “There has been some shortage industrywide on stuff like roof material and aluminums. Lumber prices have been an issue for a while.”
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Events

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages in the month of May. Adults are welcome to join the Literary Classics Book Club on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. This month’s pick is 1984 by George Orwell which is available from the library system.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Butler, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Butler, PA
Industry
977rocks.com

One Hurt in Butler Township Crash

A local woman is recovering following an accident last week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Joshua Space of Butler was driving south on Route 8 last Sunday just before 4 p.m. Space’s vehicle allegedly traveled left of center and struck two other vehicles that were stopped...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Police Investigating Crash That Sent Woman To Hospital

One woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital over the weekend after she drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 a.m. in the grassy field behind the Get Go on Route 8 North. Butler Township Police say 61-year-old Terri Walters of...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

No One Injured In Two Car Connoquenessing Crash

No one was seriously injured in a two car crash that happened last week in Connoquenessing Township. According to State Police, 58-year-old Crystal Muto of Evans City was traveling north on Route 528 just before 7:30am on Thursday when she struck another vehicle near Panther Road. Authorities say Muto, who...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamps#Ticks#Butlerradio Com
977rocks.com

Local Man Charged After Shoving Police Officer

A local man was taken into custody after shoving a police officer. Butler Township Police say 39-year-old Matthew Maier of Butler is facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and harassment. It stems from an incident last Thursday at the Old Plank Estates. Police were called to investigate a civil...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy