Stamp Prices To Tick Upwards

PennDOT is looking for workers in our area. They are hosting a job fair this Wednesday and are looking to fill a number of jobs in Butler and Armstrong County. Positions are available for maintenance workers, equipment operators, CDL drivers, and interns. The job fair will take place at the...
The Republican primary for Senate is still too close to call. Dr. Mehmet Oz currently leads Dave McCormick by around 1,100 votes. There are some counties expected to count provisional ballots today. However, this race is likely to go to an automatic recount per Pennsylvania law. That decision needs to...
Our news partners at WPXI television are reporting that the renovation project underway at the Butler Senior High School is facing a delay due to supply chain issues. According to Eckles Construction Services’ Dave Johnson, “There has been some shortage industrywide on stuff like roof material and aluminums. Lumber prices have been an issue for a while.”
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages in the month of May. Adults are welcome to join the Literary Classics Book Club on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. This month’s pick is 1984 by George Orwell which is available from the library system.
A local woman is recovering following an accident last week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Joshua Space of Butler was driving south on Route 8 last Sunday just before 4 p.m. Space’s vehicle allegedly traveled left of center and struck two other vehicles that were stopped...
Local military members and Veterans are invited to participate in a workshop at the South Butler Community Library this week. The South Butler Community Library is welcoming Veterans in need of resume assistance to meet with a representative of PA CareerLink on Monday at 10:30 a.m. In addition to learning...
One woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital over the weekend after she drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 a.m. in the grassy field behind the Get Go on Route 8 North. Butler Township Police say 61-year-old Terri Walters of...
No one was seriously injured in a two car crash that happened last week in Connoquenessing Township. According to State Police, 58-year-old Crystal Muto of Evans City was traveling north on Route 528 just before 7:30am on Thursday when she struck another vehicle near Panther Road. Authorities say Muto, who...
The Slippery Rock Boys Track and Field team won the Class 3A District 10 title over the weekend. The Grove City and Hickory Girls tied for the title. The Grove City Boys won the Class 2A District 10 title. The state championships will be held this Friday and Saturday at...
A local man was taken into custody after shoving a police officer. Butler Township Police say 39-year-old Matthew Maier of Butler is facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and harassment. It stems from an incident last Thursday at the Old Plank Estates. Police were called to investigate a civil...
Comments / 0