Agencies responding to incident on Ohio 339

Here are your top weekly headlines. The construction zone on I-70 near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state line has become a dangerous place to drive. Three people have been killed in that area, in separate accidents, in just the last two weeks. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says he wants to avoid any more […]
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — A lane of Meadowbrook Road, County Route 24, will be closed until Friday. According to the Division of Highways, the closure at milepost 7.34, next to the intersection of U.S. 19 (Shinnston Pike), is closed due to a slide Monday. Flaggers will be on-site...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – National Safe Boating Week started Saturday and the Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency would like to remind the community the importance of safe boating on the area waterways. This is a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventures...
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested last week for stealing a car and leading police on a three-county chase. There was indication of other crimes and an escape attempt after he was in custody. Daniel Wayne Mackey, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges...
A West Virginia man was life-flighted after a vape pen exploded in his pocket. The man 25-years-old, name not being released, was in Wellsburg, West Virginia. Officials say the injury is not life-threatening. Stick with 7News for updates
Police in Bridgeport say they arrested a man on drug charges early Tuesday morning. Bridgeport police say during a traffic stop they observed indicators of criminal behavior and did a search of a vehicle. They say the search resulted in approximately 468 grams (1 Pound) of suspected Marijuana and 8 bottles of THC Syrup. The […]
PARKERSBURG — Two Wood County residents were arrested and charged recently with possession of drug charges. Justin Kyle Edman, 27, Mineral Wells, and Nakitann Marie Dunn, 30, Parkersburg were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver each.
State police in Pennsylvania say a trooper shot and killed an armed man during a traffic stop after a reported theft from a mall over the weekend. Police said troopers were called to the Washington County mall at about 6 p.m. Saturday after a reported theft and the suspects’ vehicle was stopped minutes later in […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Clarksburg Water Board General Manager Richard Welch has died. Welch passed away on Sunday at United Hospital Center. He retired from the water board last May after more than 45 years of service. He was first elected to the board in 1975 at the age...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after officers said he impersonated a trooper of the West Virginia State Police. A man, later identified as John Chesire, 50, of Morgantown, contacted the WVU Police Department approximately 12 times on January 27th and identified himself as a West Virginia State Trooper, according to a criminal complaint.
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union today will present Discovery World on Market with a $200,000 contribution, officials said Monday. West Virginia Central FCU is partnering to support event sponsorship for the next 10 years with its donation of $200,000, according to Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World.
Are gas prices keeping you closer to home? Why not be a Tourist for a Day in Steubenville and Jefferson County, though you may need several days to include all the events and attractions!. May signals the opening of the 15th Annual Fort Steuben Summer Concert Series on Memorial Day....
BELPRE — No new details were released Friday in the fatal shooting of a suspect by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy following an early morning pursuit Thursday on Ohio 339. The name of the deceased and the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave per department policy,...
MORGANTOWN — Per diem fees for the state’s 10 regional jails remain frozen for another year, but county officials told members of the West Virginia Legislature Sunday that a permanent solution is needed. State lawmakers met on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown Sunday for the...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mayor Jenny Selin is looking forward to seating the nine members of the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board even after some key powers were eliminated. Selin said last week on WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” it was disheartening the board will not be a part...
BELPRE — An approximately four-mile stretch of Ohio 339 was closed for about half the day Thursday as state investigators processed the scene of a vehicle pursuit that ended with a suspect dead following an officer-involved shooting. “As a result of the officer’s contact with the suspect, there were...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said he’s increasingly frustrated with the problems associated with an expanding homeless population in his city. According to Joyce, homeless encampments in the city are creating a major problem with litter and leaving large amounts of garbage on public and private property which needs to be removed.
Hancock County, W. Va. (WTRF)-The ongoing grievance case involving the Hancock County School District continues to unfold. Oak Glen High School Principal Dr. Alyssa Mick filed a grievance against the Board of Education over the director of personnel’s position months ago, and tonight the board discussed that matter. The board went into an executive session, […]
