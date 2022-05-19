ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Agencies responding to incident on Ohio 339

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple law enforcement agencies and the Ohio Department...

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man facing multiple charges after police chase

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested last week for stealing a car and leading police on a three-county chase. There was indication of other crimes and an escape attempt after he was in custody. Daniel Wayne Mackey, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police Department arrests two men on drug charges

PARKERSBURG — Two Wood County residents were arrested and charged recently with possession of drug charges. Justin Kyle Edman, 27, Mineral Wells, and Nakitann Marie Dunn, 30, Parkersburg were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver each.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Former Clarksburg Water Board GM dies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Clarksburg Water Board General Manager Richard Welch has died. Welch passed away on Sunday at United Hospital Center. He retired from the water board last May after more than 45 years of service. He was first elected to the board in 1975 at the age...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man accused of impersonating WVSP officer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after officers said he impersonated a trooper of the West Virginia State Police. A man, later identified as John Chesire, 50, of Morgantown, contacted the WVU Police Department approximately 12 times on January 27th and identified himself as a West Virginia State Trooper, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Central Federal Credit pledges $200K for Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG — West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union today will present Discovery World on Market with a $200,000 contribution, officials said Monday. West Virginia Central FCU is partnering to support event sponsorship for the next 10 years with its donation of $200,000, according to Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World.
visitsteubenville.com

2022 Summer Happenings in Steubenville & Jefferson County!

Are gas prices keeping you closer to home? Why not be a Tourist for a Day in Steubenville and Jefferson County, though you may need several days to include all the events and attractions!. May signals the opening of the 15th Annual Fort Steuben Summer Concert Series on Memorial Day....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

No new information in Washington County officer-involved shooting

BELPRE — No new details were released Friday in the fatal shooting of a suspect by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy following an early morning pursuit Thursday on Ohio 339. The name of the deceased and the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave per department policy,...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Suspect slain after pursuit in Washington County

BELPRE — An approximately four-mile stretch of Ohio 339 was closed for about half the day Thursday as state investigators processed the scene of a vehicle pursuit that ended with a suspect dead following an officer-involved shooting. “As a result of the officer’s contact with the suspect, there were...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Parkersburg contracts firm to cleanup homeless encampments

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said he’s increasingly frustrated with the problems associated with an expanding homeless population in his city. According to Joyce, homeless encampments in the city are creating a major problem with litter and leaving large amounts of garbage on public and private property which needs to be removed.
PARKERSBURG, WV

