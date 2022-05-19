Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
A historic signing day
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 was a historic day in Fayette County sports. Perhaps for the first time ever, both Washington High School and Miami Trace High School had a student-athlete sign to attend and play football for a Division I college on the same day. Tanner Lemaster of Washington High...
Interest in Christmas tree is through the roof
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Local community member Christi Stone and her family — Brad Norman, and two sons — have decorated their house for Christmas in a very unique way. Stone recently spoke with the Record-Herald about their jaw-dropping illusion that has the town talking. The special...
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Daniel Butcher, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a capias warrant for failure to appear from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Nov. 30. ARRESTS/CITATIONS. Steven R. Gibson, 50, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders. Tad Price, 47,...
Caramel corn recipe from Florida
In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Steven Holland (my Facebook friend) with his famous caramel corn. This looks delicious. Steve put the recipe on Facebook and I sent him a message asking if I could put this in my column. But, of course, I needed a picture of the caramel corn. Steve was busy getting ready to come to Wilmington from his home in Florida to be with his family for Christmas. But he stopped and made this wonderful caramel corn so we could not only have this recipe, but also see how delicious it looks. He sent me a picture saying use this one because I added pecans.
Village of Greenfield names citizens of month
The Pipes of Christmas event held this past weekend and its planning committee were recognized by the village of Greenfield as the December Citizens of the Month. It’s something city manager Todd Wilkin recognized took a lot of hard work to pull off, and it’s a unique event that he said he’d like to see be a recurring draw to Greenfield, perhaps even be displayed on the welcome signs coming into town, something like “Home of the Pipes of Christmas.”
Massage practice celebrates five years
Becky’s Relaxation Station is celebrating five years in downtown Greenfield, and the village recognized that last week. Owner Becky Norman began her local massage practice in the office of chiropractor Dr. Eric Borsini nearly 12 years ago. She got the keys to her own place at 236 Jefferson St., now known as Becky’s Relaxation Station, in 2017.
FRHS: Extreme cold weather safety tips for animals
Fayette County Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams is suggesting that outdoor pets are brought into a warm enclosure with the expected extreme cold temperatures moving into our area. “If pets must remain outdoors, please make sure their shelter is adequate to protect them from the elements. Any animals outdoors in...
Lady Panthers victorious over Wilmington, 52-37
The Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted the Wilmington Lady Hurricane on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in a non-conference basketball contest. The Lady Panthers led 16-6 after the opening quarter, and Hillery “Bean” Jacobs of Miami Trace led all scorers with eight points. A Miami Trace was able to extend...
